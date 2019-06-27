Strawberry Fest set for Saturday in Wauseon

Lovers of strawberry shortcake have been waiting for this annual dessert fest. The annual Strawberry Festival returns on Saturday, sponsored by the Wauseon Downtown Association.

Stop by the market on North Fulton Street beginning at 10 a.m. The strawberries are local, from the Yackee Farm on County Road 13. The biscuits will be freshly baked locally.

The shortcake will be served while supplies last for a donation to the Trolley building restoration project.

The Wauseon Farmers’ market opens at 8:30 am. The market is located on North Fulton Street between Southern Breeze and the Barber, Kaper, McWatters and Whittlock Building.