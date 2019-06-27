Comic book store opens in Wauseon

Key Elements Comics, a community orientated comic book store recently opened in Wauseon with a goal of bringing community back to the business

“Comic books stores used to be personal. You could take a comic out of the plastic and sit down and read it in-store. You don’t get that anymore,” owner Bret Wisda, 21, of Wauseon said. “That’s what we want to push for.”

Wisda and his mother, Alicia Wisda, brainstormed the idea of a comic book store about eight months ago and put the plan into motion. The location, 129 S. Fulton St., spoke to Wisda as a perfect location, and they bought the building to execute his store.

“My end game was always to just settle down and have a comic book store,” Wisda said. “Comics have always been my passion, and if you’re passionate about something, it shouldn’t be hard to set it in motion.”

The store is stocked with mostly modern age comics- which span from 1985 to present- and some silver age- which span from 1956-1970. Wisda plans on diversifying Key Elements’ selection with golden age and bronze age comics- which span from 1938-1956 and 1970-1985 respectively.

“Our motto is ‘Updating the old into a better form,’” Wisda said.

Key Elements is stocked with comic books from over 15 companies; most of these companies are local.

“Another one of our goals is to promote local artists,” Wisda said. Wisda plans on taking his store and local artists’ stories/art to comic book conventions, better known as “cons”. Comic book conventions can serve as an opportunity for independent artists to work with well-known comic book companies.

“Young people are the future of comic books. All it takes to change their lives is for one person from Marvel or DC or Dark Horse to notice them, and their lives can be changed forever,” Wisda said.

Wisda’s overall goal is to use Key Elements to create a sense of community. He plans on starting tournaments for games like Magic the Gathering and Pokemon Go, and event nights for Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop games.

“My all time goal when I started this was that I wanted to be able change just one kid’s life,” Wisda said.

Along with comics, Key Elements also offers tabletop games, comic book-based artwork and toys, posters and more.

To learn more, check out Key Elements Comics on Facebook or on Instagram, @keyelementscomics.

Bret Wisda opened Key Elements Comics June 18 at 129 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Key-Elements-1.jpg Bret Wisda opened Key Elements Comics June 18 at 129 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon. Courtesy photo https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Key-Elements-2.jpg Courtesy photo