Archbold woman sentenced for embezzling funds

An Archbold woman was sentenced for theft on June 25 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Heather Lloyd, 41, of County Road A, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. Between January of 2015 and January of 2018, she embezzled funds, being $7,500 or more, but less than $150,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentencing Lloyd to two years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, complete a mental health assessment with Fulton County Health Center, and complete any aftercare, pay restitution to the victims of $15,912.20, and serve 60 days in CCNO, with work release.

Also in Common Pleas Court on June 25, Brandy Hale, 39, of Defiance was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On, Nov. 14. 2018, she possessed Fentanyl.

Robinson sentenced Hale to two years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, sucessfully complete the Drug Court program, and to sucessfully complete all treatment recommendations of Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.