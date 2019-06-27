Local man enters pleas for attempted murder

TOLEDO – A Swanton man accused of attempted murder entered an Alford plea to two counts in Lucas County Common Pleas Court June 14. In an Alford plea the defendant does not admit guilt but admits the evidence presented would likely lead a jury or judge to find them guilty.

Alonzo Irelan, 40, entered the pleas for two counts of attempted murder, a felony of the first degree, according to court records. It was alleged he tampered with his then wife’s vehicle and later tried to set her on fire.

Additional charges of aggravated arson, violating a protection order, and felonious assault with an acceleration specification are to be dismissed at sentencing. Irelan will return to court July 10 at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.

He had previously been found competent to stand trial.