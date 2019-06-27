Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, June 27: Grilled bratwurst with peppers and onions, (low salt alternative, turkey franks), smashed red potatoes, green peas, fresh oranges.

Friday, June 28: Chicken and rice soup, ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, Jell-O.

Monday, July 1: BBQ pork sandwich, roasted potatoes, ranch style beans, creamy cole slaw.

Tuesday, July 2: Turkey a la king, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, biscuits.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, June 27: Day trip: Victorian Home, Carriage House, Napoleon. 9:45 a.m., Extended Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, June 28: 10:30 a.m., Golden Drummers; noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball.

Monday, July 1: 9:30 a.m., Golden Drummers; 10:30 a.m., Free hearing aid cleaning; 11 a.m., Hidden Pictures; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing.

Tuesday, July 2: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 11 a.m., Tuesday Trivia; 11:45 a.m., Liz Cruz, NOCAC Summer Cooling Program; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

COUNTY

Free Archery Clinic

Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fulton County Sportsman Club, 7188-7190 Township Road 14. Certified instructor. For information, call Sandy, 419-304-8192.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Tuesday, July 2, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

Genealogy Society meeting

Fulton County chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society will meet Tuesday, July 9, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta.

HC3 meeting

Health Choices Caring Communities meeting, Tuesday, July 9, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. June 27: St. Caspar Catholic Church hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Library events

Upcoming programs at Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St.: Painting and Chalk Couture, teens and adults, June 27; Nature’s Nursery, June 28. For more information on these and other programs, call 419-335-6626.

ARCHBOLD

AHS production

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” July 11-13, 7:30 p.m., July 14, 2:30 p.m., Archbold High School. For tickets, call Diane, 419-267-5717 Monday-Friday 6-9 p.m.

SWANTON

Infection prevention

Joni Kelley, RN, infection preventionist at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center, will present a program on infection prevention July 15, 7-8 p.m., Swanton Public Library, 305 Chestnut St. Free and open to public. RSVPs appreciated: 419-265-0600.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.