Wauseon Board approves next superintendent

The Wauseon Board of Education officially approved the hiring of Troy Armstrong as the next Wauseon Exempted Village Schools superintendent Monday at a special meeting.

The board voted to offer a three-year contract to Armstrong, effective Aug. 1, 2019 through July 31, 2022. They also approved up to 10 additional work days prior to Aug. 1 for Armstrong.

Armstrong had been Wauseon Primary School principal until resigning in 2015 to accept the assistant superintendent position with Springfield Local Schools. He will replace Larry Brown who has accepted the superintendent position with Fort Recovery Local Schools in Mercer County, Ohio.

Troy Armstrong https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_armstrong-1.jpg Troy Armstrong