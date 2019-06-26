Stars and Stripes Saloon holds ribbon cutting

Stars and Stripes Saloon, 122 Morenci Street, Lyons, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their newly opened restaurant and saloon.

“We are proud to have renovated the VFW Hall into this nice restaurant and saloon for the benefit of the Lyons community,” Nick Schoendorf, owner of Stars and Stripes Saloon, said. “We plan to have a dart league, pool league, live music on weekends and other fun activities. We employ nine people and have a full menu of lunch and dinner items.”

Schoendorf also owns Vikings Pizzeria in Lyons and said that guests are able to order off the Vikings menu while dining at Stars and Stripes Saloon.

The former VFW hall was in desperate need of repair when Nick and his wife, Jill, purchased the property. After months of renovations the building is in excellent shape, is aesthetically pleasing to customers that are visiting.

The VFW chapter will continue to have a home in the building for the life of the chapter thanks to an agreement made by Schoendorf when the property was acquired. Even the name itself shows the connection with the veteran community.

The business will be open Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Live music is planned during the summer months on Saturday evenings, and an open mic night will be hosted on Sundays. Guests can play Keno and Lottery games while visiting Stars and Stripes Saloon.

Nick and Jill live in Metamora and their children go to Evergreen Schools.