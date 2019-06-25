Snapshots of the 2019 Wauseon Homecoming

Sam Vazquez, 8, of Wauseon tries his luck at a ring game.

Craig James Ackerman of Wauseon, part of the duo The Sideshow, provided music on the midway.

Ava Lee Wehby, 2, of Wauseon found this kiddie ride just a bit too fast for her liking.

Visitors braved cool temperatures and gloomy weather Thursday on the Homecoming midway. The Homecoming featured a Ferris wheel for the first time in years.

Kelly Miller whipped up milkshakes at the Tiny’s Dairy Barn booth.

Fulton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeff Robinson spun the Big Six wheel.

Mike Berne was on burger-flipping duty at the Christ United Methodist Church food booth.

Homecoming visitors whirl and spin on a ride in the Kids Zone.

These boys huddled with interest around a midway game.

Like everyone else, Lindsay Miller of Wauseon couldn’t resist indulging in festival food.

Micah Walter of Delta enjoys a beverage on the midway.

A routine part of Homecoming – waiting for one of many trains that cross the tracks on the midway.