Locals sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Bruce Brown, 51, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. On Jan. 7, 2018, he possessed heroin.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; be assessed by Recovery Services and complete any recommended aftercare; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Ashley Wheeler, 27, of Swanton previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. On Feb. 8, 2018, she possessed heroin.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; be assessed by Recovery Services and complete any recommended aftercare; and abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.