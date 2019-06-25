Wauseon celebrates with Homecoming

Despite a rainy start to Thursday, weather was mostly dry for the 2019 Wauseon Homecoming in downtown Wauseon. Although it was earlier in the year than usual, people still came out to the three-day festival to enjoy food, fun and music.

Homecoming had to be rescheduled due to issues with the company that supplies carnival rides. A new company was found, but their availability led to the June Homecoming.

For the first time in years, a Ferris wheel stood over the midway, with other rides, games and food also available. Several musical acts also performed.

Rhonda Lamb-Moore was the grand prize raffle winner, taking a prize of $10,000.

Other winners included, Custom Golf Cart, second prize, Mike Prigge; 50-inch TV, third prize, Kent Nafziger; Weber Gas Grill, fourth prize, Doug Carr; Apple iPad, fifth prize, Heidi Sauber; Fulton County Fair Package, sixth prize, Jeff Sager; and $100 cash, Tony Short.

Olivia Clark, an upcoming Wauseon High School junior, was crowned Wauseon Homecoming Queen during a 90-minute event held Thursday. The 16-year-old daughter of Don and Jamie Clark received her sash and tiara from last year’s queen, Monica Betz.

Olivia plans to major in musical theater in college. She posed with her court, that included Marissa Martinez, Haleigh Wurst, Karli Callahan, Jessica French, and Julie Waldron.

Saturday’s parade grand marshal was Lynda Ferriera-Arquette, a three-year Homecoming Committee member and a 20-year volunteer for the event. Known affectionately as “The Ticket Lady,” the former Wauseon resident has sold thousands of Homecoming raffle tickets over the years in a tent on the midway.

This year’s Homecoming Golf Outing was won by a group from American Legion Post #265.

Kate Bernath of Wauseon shares cheese curds with her 18-month-old daughter, Adeline, at Homecoming in downtown Wauseon on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_cheese-curds.jpg Kate Bernath of Wauseon shares cheese curds with her 18-month-old daughter, Adeline, at Homecoming in downtown Wauseon on Thursday. David J. Coehrs | Fulton County Expositor Two-year-old Cole Hensley of Wauseon, left, and Ezra Needles, 3, of Toledo, prepare for a wild ride down the big slide on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_kids-on-slide.jpg Two-year-old Cole Hensley of Wauseon, left, and Ezra Needles, 3, of Toledo, prepare for a wild ride down the big slide on Thursday. David J. Coehrs | Fulton County Expositor