Recall issued for Ragú pasta sauce

Mizkan America, Inc., announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of certain Ragú pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic. There have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints.

This recall is at the retail level and all impacted retailer customers have been notified of this voluntary recall prior to this press release. Retail customers who have not been notified are not impacted by this voluntary recall. Mizkan America also asks consumers to examine their refrigerator and pantry inventory for the specific jars affected by this recall. Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed.

Recalled sauces included a 45 ounce jar and four different 66 ounce jars.

These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control. However, some cases of the sauces listed above were shipped to customers recently and these cases/products are subject to this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled sauces with the outlined cap codes should call the customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a replacement. The customer service team is available Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST. Mizkan America will provide a replacement coupon to reporting consumers and also may make arrangements to retrieve the product for further examination.