Breakfast On the Farm a success

Henricks and Krieger Dairy opened their farm to over 3,500 guests on Saturday, June 15, for the 2019 Breakfast on the Farm at 14692 County Road 16-3 in Fayette.

The rain held off, making way for many visitors to enjoy a free, locally-produced breakfast and self-guided tour of a modern day dairy farm.

“We are thrilled with the way this event came together,” said Eric Richer, OSU Extension educator. “We owe a huge thanks to the Henricks and Krieger families, our sponsors, and over 500 volunteers who helped make this day so successful.”

The tour included opportunities to meet the Henricks and Krieger families, farmers, and other agriculture specialists, and to learn about bio-security, animal well-being, grain bin safety, water quality, cow nutrition, milk quality and safety, and nutrient management. There were also children’s activities and the opportunity to interact with commodity groups.

Catherine Vorst of Waterville, Ohio, attended BOTF with her grandchildren and niece. and shared “The best part of my experience was seeing a calf after it was born at 10:30pm the night before,” she said. The cleanliness of the operation was impressive.”

Wauseon resident Karen James took the tour with her 10-year-old son. “I came away thinking I could never be a dairy farmer, now knowing all that goes into making sure I have the best dairy products,” James said. “My son was most impressed with the big quantities of food and water the cows consume, and he also really enjoyed the wildlife station.”

BOTF donated nearly $1,000 of excess food to the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission. Proceeds from T-shirt sales, which included over $1,000 in cash, was donated to the Helping Hands food pantry in Fayette.

“We are so pleased with how this event turned out,” farm partner Richard Henricks said. “We had so many great conversations with guests who were truly interested in where their food comes from and what it takes to run a dairy farm. It was a great day for agriculture, and I am grateful our farm had the opportunity to host Breakfast on the Farm.”

Henricks and Krieger Dairy is a third generation, three-family partnership in Chesterfield Township owned by Richard and Sue Henricks, Phillip and Tara Henricks, and Shawn and Kim Krieger.

BOTF was first started at Michigan State University in 2009. Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm was coordinated by the The Ohio State University Extension-Fulton County, along with Ohio Farm Bureau Fulton County, Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, and a community-based planning committee.

Guests had the opportunity to learn about and interact with the baby calves at Henricks and Krieger Dairy. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_BOTF-2.jpg Guests had the opportunity to learn about and interact with the baby calves at Henricks and Krieger Dairy. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_BOTF-3.jpg https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_BOTF-1-1.jpg