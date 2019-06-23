Board of DD holds picnic

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its 14th Annual Family Picnic on June 11. St. Caspar Catholic Church Knights of Columbus provided the food for the event. The evening also included dancing and caricature drawing. The K of C presented the staff and individuals with a check for $1,500 from the Measure-Up Campaign.

