The Fulton County Humane Society is holding a second anniversary celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. The Humane Society is located at 14720 County Road J, Wauseon.

The celebration will include food from Wolf It Down BBQ, live music featuring the Galbraith Clan, stuffed animal check-ups by Healing Hearts Veterinary Care, and dog training tips provided by Mickey Volkman.