Olivia Clark crowned Homecoming Queen

Olivia Clark, an upcoming Wauseon High School junior, was crowned Wauseon Homecoming Queen during a 90-minute event held Thursday. The 16-year-old daughter of Don and Jamie Clark received her sash and tiara from last year’s queen, Monica Betz.

Olivia plans to major in musical theater in college. She posed with her court, that included Marissa Martinez, Haleigh Wurst, Karli Callahan, Jessica French, and Julie Waldron.