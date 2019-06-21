Olivia Clark crowned Homecoming Queen

Olivia Clark, an upcoming Wauseon High School junior, was crowned Wauseon Homecoming Queen during a 90-minute event held Thursday. The 16-year-old daughter of Don and Jamie Clark received her sash and tiara from last year’s queen, Monica Betz.
Olivia plans to major in musical theater in college. She posed with her court, that included Marissa Martinez, Haleigh Wurst, Karli Callahan, Jessica French, and Julie Waldron.
Candidate Haleigh Wurst offered a song during the talent competition.
Candidate Jessica French performed an interpretive dance to music.
2018 Homecoming Queen Monica Betz shared a moment with Homecoming Prince Eli Simon and Princess Sophie Russell.
2018 Homecoming Queen Monica Betz crowned reigning Queen Olivia Clark.
The 2019 Wauseon Homecoming Queen Court and former queen Monica Betz.