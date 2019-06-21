Learning all about safety

Archbold police officer Xavier Dye teaches children during the village’s annual Safety City event being held this week in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Thirty-three children are participating, learning the importance of safety in the home, at school, and on the street. Topics include gun, water, dog, bike, school bus, and fire safety. The children met local police officers, deputies, firefighters and EMS staff, toured the village fire department, met with special educators, and took a bus ride.

Archbold police officer Xavier Dye teaches children during the village’s annual Safety City event being held this week in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Thirty-three children are participating, learning the importance of safety in the home, at school, and on the street. Topics include gun, water, dog, bike, school bus, and fire safety. The children met local police officers, deputies, firefighters and EMS staff, toured the village fire department, met with special educators, and took a bus ride. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Archbold-Safety-City.jpg Archbold police officer Xavier Dye teaches children during the village’s annual Safety City event being held this week in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Thirty-three children are participating, learning the importance of safety in the home, at school, and on the street. Topics include gun, water, dog, bike, school bus, and fire safety. The children met local police officers, deputies, firefighters and EMS staff, toured the village fire department, met with special educators, and took a bus ride. Courtesy photos https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Archbold-Safety.jpg Courtesy photos