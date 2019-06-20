Six vying for Homecoming Queen

It’s time to become acquainted with the 2019 Wauseon Homecoming Queen candidates. The pageant will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. on the main stage.

Marissa Martinez

The 17-year-old daughter of John and Virginia Martinez, Marissa attends Northwest State Community College. Her favorite part of Homecoming is the food. “It is the one time of the year where I can really eat good,” she said.

Her words of wisdom to other girls interested in the pageant: “Don’t be afraid to be yourself, have no fear, and be confident.”

Olivia Clark

Olivia, 16, will be a high school junior this fall. The daughter of Don and Jamie Clark, she plans to attend a four-year performing arts college and major in musical theater, with a minor in early childhood education.

Her favorite thing about the Wauseon Homecoming is the memories made every year with friends and family.

“I am excited for the pageant because it’s another opportunity for me to do what I love,” Olivia said. “It also has given me a wonderful group of girls that I am so honored to call my friends.”

She advises girls interested in the Homecoming pageant to be themselves.

“Go out there and do what you know how to do to the very best of your ability,” she said. “Performing can be a scary thing, but if you are genuine and nothing more than yourselves, you’ll shine on that stage.”

Haleigh Wurst

Haleigh, 16, is the daughter of Chad Borton and Sarah Leslie. The high school junior plans a career in cosmetology.

“I’m excited to showcase who I am and spend quality time with the rest of the girls,” she said. “It’s such a great atmosphere, and you make so many great friends. I was never into pageants until I experienced my first one, and I feel like everyone should be able to experience the love and support that comes along with it.”

Karli Callahan

The daughter of Dawn and Dean Fintel and her father, the late Kelly Callahan, Karli, 19, will transfer to Bowling Green State University in the fall to study special education.

Her favorite part of Homecoming? “Definitely the food,” she said.

Karli is excited to perform her talent during the pageant, and tells future candidates, “I know it seems intimidating, but it’s definitely not. It’s a very welcoming environment, and you have so much fun.”

Jessica French

Jessica, 17, is a high school senior, and the daughter of Holly French and Paul French. She will attend the University of Findlay to study math for a teaching career.

Excited for the experience of the pageant, Jessica said , “It is a great way to try new things.”

Julie Waldron

The 18-year-old daughter of Luke and Kelly Waldron will attend Northwest State Community College, then Bowling Green State University for a degree in early childhood education.

She lists the food as her favorite part of Homecoming, and said she looks forward to spending time with the other candidates.

Her advice to future candidates is simple: “Have fun with it.”