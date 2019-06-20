Grand jury indicts 14 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Dennis R. Darr, 62, of Swanton was indicted on two counts of assault. On or about May 18, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two peace officers while in the performance of their duties.

Teana L. Thomas, 30, of Erie, Pa., was indicted on two counts of forgery, one count of identity fraud, and one count of possessing criminal tools. On or about May 19, 2019, she allegedly possessed forged checks, and tools to use in the commission of forgery. She also allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with intent to represent the other person’s identifying information as her own personal identifying information.

Teyana L. Tate, 25, of Erie Pa., was indicted on two counts of forgery, one count of identity fraud, and one count of possessing criminal tools. On or about May 19, 2019, she allegedly possessed forged checks, and possessed tools to use in the commission of forgery. She also allegedly used personal identifying information as her own personal identifying information.

Clay M. Downs, 19, of Bowling Green, Ohio, was indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance. On or about May 26, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause a law enforcement officer to come into contact with a bodily substance.

Jason Stultz, 41, of Swanton was indicted on eight counts of non-support of dependents. On or about May 1, 2017, to April 30, 2019, he allegedly failed to pay child support totaling $21,047.52.

Sandy R. Wilson, 45, of Gainesville, Fla., was indicted on 10 counts of non-support of dependents. On or about July 1, 2014, to June 30, 2018, he allegedly failed to pay child support totaling $13,985.40.

Kent C. Gasche, 54, of Delta was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about May 21, 2019, he allegedly knowingly transported a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Scott W. Heinze, 27, of Sylvania, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about June 1, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Paul A. Fenton, 58, of Jasper, Mich., was indicted on one count of grand theft. On or about June 17, 2013, to Sept. 22, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

Joseph T. Cox, 38, of Swanton was indicted on one count of violating a protection order. On or about June 4, 2019, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order after previously being convicted of that offense.

Matthew A. Perkins, 33, of Delta was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about March 21, 2019, he allegedly possessed drugs.

Steven R. Hicks, 31, of Fayette was indicted on one count of domestic violence, one count of criminal damaging, one count of resisting arrest, one count of assault, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about June 10, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another. He also allegedly resisted with the lawful arrest of himself while brandishing a deadly weapon, and allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties. Finally, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Zachary B. Tipton, 39, of Lyons was indicted on one count of misuse of credit cards, one count of theft, and one count of receiving stolen property. On or about Feb. 26, 2019, to March 24, 2019, he allegedly stole cash and allegedly received a credit card knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen and allegedly used it to obtain property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Amber L. Clark, 34, of Napoleon was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence. On or about June 12, 2019, she allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.