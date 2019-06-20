Wauseon Library offering programs for kids, adults

The Wauseon Public Library has multiple programs planned for the remainder of this month. That includes the Summer Reading Program, which is underway.

There will be Kid’s Constellation Painting and Chalk Couture for teens and adults on Thursday, June 27. Constellation painting is at 10:30 a.m. and Chalk Couture is at 6 p.m.

Nature’s Nursery will be at the library on Friday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m.

The library is also offering ongoing Mystery Bag Mondays, Chess Club on June 20 and Friday afternoon movies. Call the library at 419-335-6626 for more information on any of these programs.

Summer Reading Program ends Saturday June 30. Visit www.wauseonlibrary.org for more information.

While the library does not offer computer classes, they will work with anyone on a one to one basis. Call the library for more information or to schedule a time.

Also, the library will be closing today at 5 p.m. and all day Saturday for the annual Wauseon Homecoming.