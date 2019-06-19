Armstrong to replace Brown as Wauseon superintendent

A former Wauseon Primary School principal has accepted the Board of Education’s offer to become the school district’s next superintendent.

Troy Armstrong, who resigned as principal in 2015 after 10 years to accept an assistant superintendent’s position with Springfield Local Schools, will fill the vacancy being left by Larry Brown as of July 31. Brown has accepted the superintendent position with Fort Recovery Local Schools in Mercer County, Ohio.

Armstrong, one of 14 candidates for the job, accepted the board’s offer on Monday. The board will vote to formalize his appointment at an upcoming meeting. Armstrong’s salary and contract length haven’t been determined.

“My professional goal has always been to become a superintendent, and what better place than my hometown, where I gradutated from, where my kids graduated from, and where I still have a child in school,” he said. “It’s my ability to come back and give back to the community. I’m excited to be returning to the district.”

Brown thanked the school board at Monday’s meeting for the opportunities he received as superintendent.

“I look forward to continuing to see all the things that continue here at Wauseon. I’ll be watching closely to see how things are,” he said.

In other business, the school board accepted the following donations: $1,707.89, David and Rebecca Carroll to the Wauseon Athletic Dept. for pole vault standards; $40, Martha Barton to the Joe Sevenich “Step on the Starter” scholarship fund; $1,500, Wauseon Indian Boosters to the school district for the vocal music department; $6,000, Tomahawk Wrestling Club to the Wauseon Athletic Dept. for wrestling mats; a total of $42,090.40 from Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletic Dept. for wrestling mats, boys soccer uniforms, softball championship plaques, volleyball posts and a net system, and shoot-a-way machines.

In personnel matters, motions were approved to: amend the resignation of Superintendent Larry Brown, effective July 31; accept the resignation of middle school intervention specialist Michelle Winters, effective June 1; offer a one-year limited certificated teaching contract to Anna Vogelgesang as elementary school music teacher, pending a clean background check; offer Mike Marshall a one-year limited outside athletic supplemental contract as head girls golf coach; offer Julian Delgado the position of volunteer boys soccer coach pending a pupil activity permit and a clean background check; offer one-year limited classified contracts to McKayla Pettit as primary school teacher aide and Mallorie Hannon as primary school two-hour cook, pending clean background checks; reassign Amber Zuidema from elementary/middle school two-hour cook to head cook, effective Aug. 14; assign summer bus lot workers Kevin Bechtel, Sabrina Hartson, Butch Kline, and Heidi Klingensmith, Sabrina Hartson, Chris Yackee, and student bus lot worker Alex Stevens; assign Trenton Sauber as a summer student custodial worker.

Board members approved motions to approve modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2019 permanent appropriations and certificate of estimated resources.

They also approved the adoption of the following Fiscal Year 2020 permanent appropriations: General Fund, $19,401,171.68; Bond Retirement Fund, $1,893,146.25; Permanent Improvement Fund, $150,352.50; Food Service Fund, $813,195; Special Trust Fund, $34,060; Uniform School Supplies Fund, $7,000; Public School Support Fund, $10,500; Other Grants Fund, $4,000; District Agency Fund, $37,830; Classroom Facilities Maintenance Fund, $82,400; Student-Managed Student Activity Fund, $200,000; District-Managed Student Activity Fund, $346,172; Data Communications for School Buildings Fund, $7,200; Miscellaneous State Grants Fund, $8,204.35; IDEA-Part B Special Education Fund, $20,672.64; Title I – Disadvantaged Children Fund, $36,500.40; Improving Teacher Quality Fund, $5,062.63.

Motions were passed to: approve the treasurer’s fidelity bond for David Fleming, $25,000, Hylant Insurance Agency, $175, Aug. 1, 2019 to Aug. 1, 2021; establish a change fund for Fiscal Year 2020 – Wauseon High School, $150; authorize the board’s participation in the Title I Part A, Title II-A TQU, Title III-LEPIV, Title IV, IDEA-B, ECSE-IDEA, and 21st Century programs; the purchase of insurance from Hylant Administrative Services of Toledo – property, $43,315, fleet,$12,626, liability/excess liability, $10,670, effective July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020; approve Fiscal Year 2020 student activity budgets as presented.

And the board approved a motion to enter into agreement with Healthcare Processing Inc. for Fiscal Year 2020 Medicaid and indirect costs processing at a cost of $25,000.

Board members entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

Armstrong https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_armstrong.jpg Armstrong Wauseon schools superintendent Larry Brown on Monday thanked the Board of Education for opportunities granted him during his tenure. He leaves the position July 31. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_brown.jpg Wauseon schools superintendent Larry Brown on Monday thanked the Board of Education for opportunities granted him during his tenure. He leaves the position July 31. David J. Coehrs|Fulton County Expositor

Former WPS principal

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.