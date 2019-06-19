College honors announced

The following Fulton County residents have been honored by their respective college or university.

University of Findlay: Dean’s List – Cole Calvin, Lynnsey Crouch, Dana Fricke, all of Wauseon; Garrett Michalkiewicz, Swanton.

Bellarmine University: Dean’s List – Ruth Vargyas, Delta.

Spring Arbor University: Dean’s List – Macey Rupp, Archbold; Trevor Rupp, Archbold.

University of Iowa: Dean’s List – Marleigh Kerr, Swanton.

Columbus State Community College: Dean’s List – Harleigh Snyder, Swanton.

Clemson University: Dean’s List – Elizabeth Ann Sauder, Wauseon; President’s List – Andrew I. Sauder, Wauseon.