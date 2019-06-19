College honors announced

The following Fulton County residents have been honored by their respective college or university.
University of Findlay: Dean’s List – Cole Calvin, Lynnsey Crouch, Dana Fricke, all of Wauseon; Garrett Michalkiewicz, Swanton.
Bellarmine University: Dean’s List – Ruth Vargyas, Delta.
Spring Arbor University: Dean’s List – Macey Rupp, Archbold; Trevor Rupp, Archbold.
University of Iowa: Dean’s List – Marleigh Kerr, Swanton.
Columbus State Community College: Dean’s List – Harleigh Snyder, Swanton.
Clemson University: Dean’s List – Elizabeth Ann Sauder, Wauseon; President’s List – Andrew I. Sauder, Wauseon.