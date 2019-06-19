Habitat for Humanity offers housing fair

Habitat for Humanity will hold a housing fair Tuesday, June 25, 4-7 p.m., in the board room at Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St.

Visitors can find out how the organization’s programs work and get assistance filling out an application. Applications will be accepted for both home ownership and repair needs. Documentation must be brought to the event; requirements are posted at www.habitatfco.org.

This application window is open to anyone willing to live in or move to Fulton County for the home ownership program. Repairs must be in Fulton or Henry counties.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 419-335-7000 or director@habitatfco.org.

Habitat for Humanity follows fair housing laws and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, familiar status, ancestry, military status, disability or national origin. In accordance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Habitat does not discriminate against credit applicants on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age or source of income.