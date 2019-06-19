State-bound Jaguars getting escort

The Fulton County Jaguars have selected 24 athletes to represent the organization at the 50th Annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

The departing team members will receive an escort from the Wauseon police and fire departments on Friday, June 28, at 8:45 a.m., beginning at Triangular Processing, 550 W. Linfoot Street, and traveling to Fulton and Elm streets, then south on Shoop Avenue as they leave the city. Citizens are welcome to line those streets in support.

The Special Olympics team includes: Archbold – Danelle Bodette, Nick Denn, Megan Marini, Amber Pursel, Tim Rettig, Nathan Schaefer, Ann Schroeder, and Nick Weigand; Delta – Xavier Bustamante, Hannah Shotwell, Jenny Whaley, and Keerston Volkman; Fayette – Morgan Wagner; Swanton – M ayLynn Sterrett; Wauseon – Ben Clausen, Brad Damman, Austin Double, Aric Gurzynski, Dillon Hayward, Corey Hite, Josh Parran, Joel Reinking, Danni Smith, and Shawn Summers. Coaches are Celia and Nick Wilson, Annette Shotwell, Taylor Hartman, Teri VanSickle, Marissa Campos, Lynlee Reinking, Emily Stockham, and Brayden Marshall.

The athletes will compete in the year-round training and competition program for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The Games, held June 28-30 at Ohio State University in Columbus, will feature contests for more than 2,700 competitors from across the state