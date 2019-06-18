Norman honored

The Ohio Farm Bureau recently recognized Roy Norman, organization director for Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, for his efforts in the 2019 Farm Bureau membership campaign. Norman added 86 members in his territory, contributing to a final tally for statewide membership gain of 107.2%, year over year. OFB Vice President Paul Lyons said the organization director is critical to the success of the membership campaign in each county.

