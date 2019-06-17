Wauseon woman sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Brooke J. Werder, 25, of Wauseon was previously convicted of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. On or about Oct. 25, 2018, he possessed methamphetamine and tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; be assessed by Maryhaven drug/alcohol treatment facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He received credit for 58 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in 12 months in prison.

Brianna Saldivar, 27, of Pioneer, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On Jan. 7, 2019, she possessed methamphetamine.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a $250 fine; attend a minimum of two Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings; be assessed for the Medication-Assisted Program and comply with any recommendations; be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven in Fayette; and complete the residential drug program at Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.