Armstrong named Wauseon schools superintendent

The Wauseon Board of Education on Monday offered former Wauseon Primary School principal Troy Armstrong the position of superintendent beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

Armstrong will replace Larry Brown, who will resign as superintendent July 31 to accept the same position with Fort Recovery Local Schools in Mercer County, Ohio. Brown has been superintendent since 2013.

Armstrong resigned after 10 years as Wauseon’s primary school principal in 2015 to accept a position as assistant superintendent of Springfield Local Schools. He still resides in the city.

The Wauseon BOE will formally approve Armstrong as superintendent during an upcoming meeting. More information will be available in the June 20 issue of the Expositor.