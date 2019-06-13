Driver causing train derailment identified

The driver of an SUV that caused the train derailment in Swanton on June 6 has been identified at 25-year-old Logan P. Guess of Delta.

According to Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo post, Guess abandoned her 2011 Chevy Tahoe after it became stuck or disabled on railroad tracks on Main Street north of U.S. 20A. It was struck by a westbound Norfolk Southern train at approximately 10:17 p.m., causing the derailment of 15 train cars and damage to five nearby passenger cars struck by debris from the crash.

No injuries were reported. The accident caused an electrical outage affecting more than 4,000 customers, and the Norfolk Southern line between the East coast and Chicago was disrupted.

Guess was helped from the vehicle by three passersby and left the scene of the accident, but was later identified. Alcohol is suspected in the crash. According to the witnesses who assisted Guess at the scene, she appeared intoxicated.

No charges have been filed against her, and an investigation continues. No other information has been released.