Locals receive honors, graduate

The following Fulton County residents have been honored by their respective college or university.

Trine University: Graduates – Wade Burkholder, Fayette, Sport Management; Jensyn Garrow, Archbold, Biomedical Engineering; Elias King, Wauseon, Mechanical Engineering; Cassidy Williams, Archbold, Sport Management; President’s List – Jonah Blanchard, Wauseon; Jensyn Garrow, Archbold; Brooke Hardy, Wauseon; Dean’s List – Amanda Baker, Delta; Elias King, Wauseon; Joshua Whitcomb, Wauseon.

Ohio Wesleyan University: Dean’s List – Ryan Rubel, Swanton.

Eastern Mennonite University: Claire Waidelich of Wauseon graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science and a minor in Gender Studies.

Campbellsville University: Dean’s List – McKayla Ann Campbell, Wauseon.

University of Findlay: Graduates – Dana Fricke, Wauseon, Bachelor of Science in Wellness and Exercise Promotion, magna cum laude; Amy Miller, Delta, Master of Physician Assistant; Anna Engle, Wauseon, Master of Arts in TESOL and Applied Linguisitics.

Eastern Mennonite University: Dean’s List – Jake Myers, Archbold.