Lamberts celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Raymond and Pauline Lambert of Delta announce their 70th wedding anniversary.

Raymond Lambert and Pauline Kessler were married June 6, 1949, in Liberty Center.

They are the parents of Doyle (Patti) Lambert of Stryker, Deborah McCullough in heaven, Sandra Leathers of Archbold, Pamela (Phillip) Orner of Lyons, Craig Lambert of Texas, and Brenda Kinsman in heaven.

They have numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren including one grandchild and one great-granchild in heaven.