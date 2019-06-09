SHS senior wins scholarship

Swanton High School senior Ashlee Nevers is the 2019 recipient of the Swanton Local Schools Foundation $500 renewable scholarship.

Ashlee will attend the University of Toledo in the fall and plans to major in social work.

For the first time, an additional $500 scholarship and three $250 scholarships were also awarded. SHS senior Brett Bettinger was awarded the second $500 scholarship, and will attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall. Recipients of the $250 scholarships are SHS seniors Hannah Grabke, Xavier Williams, and Randal Slink.

The additional scholarships were available due to the “Doll and Me Team,” a fundraising event held last December.

The SLS Foundation will sponsor the event again in the fall. In addition to scholarships, the foundation awards up to six $250 mini-grants to Swanton school district teachers each year, sponsors the annual All Class Reunion and the Distinguished Alumni luncheon, and oversees the Backpack Buddies program that distributes food to needy families weekly during the school year.