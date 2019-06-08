Sauder Village holding Ag Adventures Week

Sauder Village in Archbold will hold its popular Agriculture Adventures event from June 11-16 at Sauder Village.

From egg candling, carding wool, and milking a goat to making butter, meeting farm animals, and learning about antique tractors, each day of the week-long event will have different farm-themed demonstrations, special programs, and hands-on activities.

“Sharing this region’s agricultural heritage in authentic ways is vital to our educational efforts,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “This special event will be a great opportunity for people to learn so much about poultry, goats, horses, pigs, crops, and dairy through historical farming and cooking demonstrations, exhibits about modern agriculture, and fun, hands-on experiences.”

Each day will be devoted to a different theme and will feature visits from regional agricultural organizations and other special guests. The themed days include poultry on Tuesday; goats and sheep on Wednesday; pork and soy on Thursday; and horses and hay on Friday.

Activities will include making soybean necklaces, horse grooming, egg gathering, meeting farm animals, story time, scavenger hunts, and themed cooking demonstrations in the historic homes. There will be duck herding dogs, egg candling, roping demonstrations, and a hog calling contest.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet modern-day farmers, a farrier, and agriculture representatives from Nester Ag, Soy Ohio, local agriculture, and 4-H clubs, among others. The Ohio Farm Bureau will provide the popular combine simulator.

Activities on Saturday, June 15 will include the Tractors, Tractors, Tractors event. There will also be cow milking and cream separating and butter making demonstrations. Guests can help make hand-cranked ice-cream and watch many dairy-themed cooking projects. Kenn-Feld Group will showcase modern farming equipment, and more than 80 antique tractors will be on display. There will be a pedal tractor obstacle course for children to enjoy.

“Meet the Animals” programs will be scheduled throughout the afternoon on Sunday, June 16, as well as goat and cow milking demonstrations, story time, and kiddie horse races. June 16 is Father’s Day, so dads are admitted free. day to bring the family!

For more information, visit www.saudervillage.org