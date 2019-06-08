Pettisville Park holding 5K events

Saturday June 22, the Pettisville Park will host a 5K Run, Kid’s Fun Run and 5K Walk on Saturday, June 22.

Traditionally, these events take place only during Pettisville Friendship Days, a fundraising event held every other summer since the 1970s. Beginning this year, however, the 5K will become an annual event.

The 5K event has also become dog-friendly. All participating dogs must be well-behaved and non-aggressive with people and other dogs. All dogs must be leashed and current on all vaccines.

Mail-in entry forms can be downloaded at www.FriendshipDays.org. The mail-in forms must be sent by June 11 to get the Friendship 5K T-shirt. Online registration, with credit card payment, is available at RunSignUp.com.

Group discounts for running groups of five or more are available from Gabe Jaramillo, race director, at Run@FriendshipDays.org prior to registering. Additional information about the events is also available at the website or at President@PettisvillePark.org.