Brown moves to Fort Recovery schools

Wauseon’s departing school superintendent has accepted the same position with Fort Recovery Local Schools in Mercer County.

Larry Brown will start his new job Aug. 1, according to information released by the Fort Recovery school district. His local departure has been moved up to July from an initial resignation date of Dec. 31. He started as Wauseon’s school superintendent Jan. 2, 2013.

“I had the fortunate opportunity to meet several (Fort Recovery school district) members and staff members throughout the interview process, and they made me feel very comfortable. I plan to spend some time, in Fort Recovery, meeting community members and staff members over the summer so that I can be prepared for Aug. 1st,” Brown said in a news release.

A native of Sandusky, Ohio, he began his teaching career as a string music specialist at Bellefontaine City Schools. His administrative career was launched as the principal of Pine Avenue Elementary School in that district after teaching for seven years. He has 13 years of building-level administrative experience and 13 years of superintendent experience.

“Serving Wauseon schools has been one of the highlights of my 33-year career in education,” Brown said in a previous statement. “…We can be very proud of the all of our academic, co-curricular, and extracurricular activities here in Wauseon…The district is blessed to have an outstanding leadership team, staff and board of education. I wish them all continued success.”

During his tenure in Wauseon, the district’s schools received Ohio Department of Education recognition as Schools of Honor and Schools of Promise, and an All A Award; Wauseon Virtual Academy was created to provide online options; the district implemented technology upgrades including a program to utilize digital textbooks and other electronic resources; cost-saving solar panels were installed; and numerous projects were completed including the Wauseon Athletic Facility, a new Board of Education building, a combination soccer/track press box, a stadium digital scoreboard, a stadium public address system and high school gym sound system, and renovation of the visitor side stadium bleachers.

