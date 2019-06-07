Wauseon man sentenced for cocaine

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Eric S. Yingling, 45, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. On or about July 21, 2018, he possessed cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court program; be assessed by A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment; and comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Yingling served three days in jail.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.