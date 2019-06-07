OSU Extension offering new services

The Fulton County chapter of the Ohio State University Extension has announced two new public services.

Food service manager training using the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe curriculum will be offered June 26-27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Highway 108, in Wauseon.

The program provides food service owners, managers, and/or employees and staff accurate, up-to-date information on all aspects of handling food, from receiving and storing to preparing and serving. Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a Certificate of Completion from ServSafe and a Ohio Food Protection Card from the Ohio Department of Health.

Topics for the sessions include basic food safety practices and information on microorganisms and principles of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points system. The registration fee is $200 nonrefundable and includes the book, training materials, lunch the second day, snacks, and the exam. Both days must be attended in order to take the exam.

More details and a registration form can be downloaded from fulton.osu.edu. Maximum class size is 20, and payment must be made to be fully registered.

• • • •

The Fulton County OSU Extension also offers a community Master Gardener Hotline on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon.

Trained master gardener volunteers will be available to answer home horticulture –lawn, landscape, tree, and garden – or home pest questions for Fulton County residents. The hotline will operate through September, utilizing volunteers.

Popular home horticulture questions addressed in the past have included fruit and vegetable production, tree insect or disease damage, garden fertility, lawn repair and maintenance, insect or weed identification, and composting. In some cases, questions or issues may need to be researched and on-the-spot answers may not be possible.

Questions to the master gardener hotline are free; however, the hotline will also offer lawn, garden or landscape soil testing, including recommendations, for $15 per sample.

For more information on either service, call 419-337-9210, email richer.5@osu.edu or ask on the Fulton County OSU Extension Facebook page.