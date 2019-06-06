Major Wauseon street project begins June 11

Motorists are advised that a major resurfacing project on Shoop Avenue and Elm Street in Wauseon is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 11, according to city officials.

The Ohio Department of Transportation notified the city Thursday it will begin grinding the roadway on Shoop Avenue from Airport Highway to the intersection of Elm Street. The project will continue down Elm Street through the intersection of Clinton Street. Work will begin on the southbound lane of Shoop Avenue, and will close one lane at a time.

Traffic will be maintained but at times every drive approach will be inaccessible. ODOT said measures will be taken to limit the length of time drives are closed.

Work is scheduled until the end of July but is dependent on weather conditions.

The city asks drivers to show patience and consideration.