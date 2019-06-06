Fairgrounds presenting hot summer events

It is once again going to be a busy summer as the Fulton County Fairgrounds hosts a number of events.

This Friday and Saturday, Fulton County and the American Cancer Society will hold the annual Relay for Life fundraiser, presented by Wauseon Machine. As in previous years, activities will include a Survivors Lap around the track, games, entertainment for both adults and children, a huge book sale, and a luminaria ceremony to remember cancer patients who did not survive.

Relay for Life opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Long a warm weather tradition, the National Threshers Annual Reunion will be held June 27-30. Featured equipment manufacturers will be Port Huron and Caterpillar, along with Novo gas engines.

Each year, the show typically showcases about 50 steam engines, in addition to hundreds of gas tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations include threshing, sawmill, shingle mill, veneer mill, plowing and machinery parades with covered grandstand seating for spectators.

Other highlights include antique tractor and steam engine pulling displays, operator skills contests, evening spark shows, prony brake horsepower testing, Baker fans, power eater and much more. Air-powered engines displays are also featured, along with photos and memorabilia displays dating back to the reunion’s first show in 1945.

July 10-13, the annual Crosley Automobile Club National Meet is scheduled. With about 900 members worldwide, the fairgrounds become a showplace for these diminutive antique cars and trucks, which stopped being produced in 1958.

The Antique Motorcycle Club of America Show and Race will fill the fairgrounds July 18-21. Events include a road run, on-site banquet, swap meet, and field games. Races will be held July 20.

From July 24-28, fans of geocaching, an elaborate type of scavenger hunt guided through the Internet, will be celebrated at the 14 Annual Midwest Geobash. The theme will be “Birds of the Round Table,” and will include food and vendors.

Summer activities will conclude with the 162nd Fulton County Fair, Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Long regarded as one of Ohio’s best county fairs, visitors can partake of a variety of food, games, rides, and attractions, and a demolition derby. This year’s top entertainment will include a classic rock concert by Foreigner, famous for hits “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Cold As Ice,” and country musician Granger Smith, who had a number one hit with “Backroad Song.”

The fairgrounds are located at 8514 State Highway 108 in Wauseon.

The Treashers Annual Reunion will be held June 27-30 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/06/web1_Thresher-photo.jpg The Treashers Annual Reunion will be held June 27-30 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo