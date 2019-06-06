50 drivers cited in blitz

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued 50 citations during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz operating between May 21 and June 3. Of those citations, 37 were issued for speed, four for adult seat belts, two for driving under suspension, two for no driver’s license, three for expired plates, one for no license plate light, and one for a license plate violation. Deputies made 106 traffic stops and issued 70 warnings.

The traffic blitz was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.