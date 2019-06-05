Hydrant flushing underway in Wauseon

The Wauseon Public Works Department has begun flushing hydrants with the process starting at the Wauseon Water Treatment Plant and working north. It began this week and should take approximately two weeks to complete.

Hydrant flushing is done to ensure that hydrants are in working order for fire protection and to remove mineral deposits that may accumulate in the water distribution system.

In order for the Public Works Department to complete this work in a safe and orderly fashion, reisdents are asked to:

• Use caution when approaching flushing operations.

• Refrain from doing laundry between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., if possible. Be sure to check the color of your water prior to doing laundry since discolored water may stain clothing, particularly whites.

• Limit household water use, as well as outside watering and irrigation, when you see flushing operations in your neighborhood. This will help minimize household water discoloration.

City officials apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation. If you have any questions or experience discolored water after these dates please contact the Public Work Department at 419-335-8376.