New Wauseon restaurant to support local veterans

The owner of a Wauseon restaurant scheduled to open this fall wants fellow military veterans to know he has their backs.

City native Brock Nagel plans to debut Warrior Wings, a new chicken wings, chicken tenders, and sandwich shop, this September at 850 N. Shoop Ave. And he plans to regularly donate 10% of sales to local veteran causes. It’s Nagel’s way of giving to those who served their country and need help transitioning to civilian life.

A platoon leader in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, his business plan for the restaurant is specifically geared toward donating to help his military brethren.

“Seeing fellow soldiers I served with struggle after they got out, I saw a need for real support from someone that knows what they’re going through,” Nagel said. “I want to help veterans with physical and mental trauma.”

The former gas station at the intersection of Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street will begin to undergo restoration by Rupp-Rosebrook Inc. of Liberty Center in July. Nagel, 38, said extensive work will be done inside, but he wants the exterior work to retain the building’s 1960s-era charm.

“Pretty much everything will be new,” Nagel said. That includes parking, and a possible indoor self-ordering kiosk and outdoor patio. The restaurant, to be managed by his wife, Alyona, will seat an estimated 35 people, and will likely employ up to 20 people, with preferential hiring going to veterans.

The menu will include chicken wings and tenders, and a unique chicken sandwich called The Bird Dog, along with side dishes. Nagel also wants to incorporate take-out service and online ordering.

“There’s a need for the local area to have an option for fresh chicken wings,” he said. “(But) the business idea started more with helping veterans and veteran causes. It kind of spun into Warrior Wings to give back to veterans.”

Nagel enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, and served at Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Knox in Kentucky before being deployed to a brigade combat team at Baumholder, Germany. From there, he was sent to Chora Valley in Afghanistan for seven months, and was discharged in 2014 after serving at Fort Carson in Colorado.

He is one of five Nagel brothers who have served in the Army or Marine Corps, three of whom are still on active duty.

As a combat veteran who earned a Combat Action Badge, Nagel witnessed the often traumatic issues veterans can face while re-acclimating to civilian life. A fellow soldier in Afghanistan committed suicide after returning.

“Adjustment is always difficult, depending on the person,” Nagel said.

He was determined that whatever business he may start would give back to veterans’ causes. To that end, he hopes to eventually expand Warrior Wings to other locations.

Tim Meyer, outreach coordinator for Fulton County Veterans Services, said he’s delighted to hear of Nagel’s desire to take care of his own.

“I think it’s wonderful. I can’t say enough about it,” he said. “It’s a wonderful example of camaraderie that stays with veterans. It’s part of our DNA.”

Construction of Warrior Wings can be followed at the restaurant’s Facebook page, Warrior Wings Wauseon.

