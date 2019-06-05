Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, June 6: Mushroom Swiss burger, potato chips, baked beans, mixed vegetables, orange segments.

Friday, June 7: Summertime bash at Pettisville Missionary Church – Home delivery menu only: Cold plate, ham salad (low salt alternative, chicken salad), lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, ambrosia.

Monday, June 10: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, seasoned corn, fresh tangerine, yogurt.

Tuesday, June 11: Hot dogs (low salt alternative, chicken breast), macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, peaches, juice.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, June 6: 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction.

Friday, June 7: No Golden Drummers. No lunch served at Wauseon site. No Pickleball. Summertime Bash at Pettisville MIssionary Church. Reservations requested.

Monday, June 10: 10:45 a.m., Golden Drummers; 11 a.m., Tenzi dice game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing.

Tuesday, June 11: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 9:30-11:45 a.m., Diabetes Education class, Bingo room; 11 a.m., Musical Civil War Program, Vickie Halsey, dulcimer; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

Book sale

Fulton County Relay for Life Book Sale, Thursday, June 6, noon-9 p.m., Friday, June 7, noon-midnight, Saturday, June 8, 8-11 a.m., under the Fulton County Fairgrounds grandstand, State Route 108, one-fourth mile north of the Ohio Turnpike. Books $3/bag after 8 a.m. Saturday; free after 10 a.m.

HC3

Health Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, June 11, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

Girl Scouts Day Camp

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Day Camp, July 8-12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fulton County Sportsmen Club, 7190 County Road 14, Wauseon. $80. Registration deadline June 14. Contact Patti Leach, fultonco.gsdaycamp@gmail.com.

Seniors’ bash

Fulton County Senior Center summertime bash for county senior citizens ages 60 and older, Friday, June 7, Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D. Free BBQ chicken lunch, and entertainment by Linden Street. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; lunch at noon; program ends 1:30 p.m. Valet parking. To register, call 419-337-9299 by May 31.

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Helping Other Parents Experiencing Grief, Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Support group for those suffering loss of a child including stillborn and miscarriage. For information, call 419-330-2757.

PERI meeting

Tuesday, June 18, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Guest speaker: Stephanie Wagner, Ohioans Home Healthcare.

SWCD meeting

Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, Monday, June 17, 8 p.m., 8770 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. June 6: Emmaus Lutheran Church hosts.

Ice Cream Social

Thursday, June 6, starting at 5 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, County Road 11 between County Roads D & E. Sandwiches and pie also served. Public invited.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, June 18, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group for all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

DELTA

Genealogical Society banquet

Fulton County Genealogical Society Annual Banquet, Tuesday, June 11, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Catered by Delta Barn Restaurant: baked steak, chicken, potatoes, vegetables, more. Speaker: Liz Plummer, Ohio History Connection. $15/person; reservations by June 5. Call 419-822-4959 or email trishsebring@yahoo.com. Visitors welcome.

