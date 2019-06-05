Family Kite Fest on June 9

The 2019 Family Kite Fest will kick off the beginning of summer on Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. to dusk, at Homecoming Park in Wauseon.

The event will include free food and children’s kite kits while supplies last. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own kites; lift-off will be from Homecoming Hill.

Demonstrations will be provided by members of the American Kite Fliers Association, and music and crafts will be available at the park’s open pavilion.

Family Kite Fest is sponsored by Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ. Pre-register for age group competitions, pre-kindergarten through adult, at wauseonucc.org or at the festival’s sign-in booth.

The rain date is June 18.