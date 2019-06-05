Pettisville FFA hosts Meal of Hope

The Pettisville FFA Chapter hosted Meals of Hope May 6. Meals of Hope is an organization that partners with other organizations such as FFA chapters to pack macaroni and cheese and give those packages to the people in area that cannot buy food for their families.

The students and faculty at Pettisville from kindergarten to 12th grade and members of the Fulton County Clerk of Courts and Recorder’s office helped package 53,184 meals into 8,864 bags that were boxed in 277 boxes. Nearly every box has been distributed in the four county area of Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams counties.

The FFA committee called Healthy Lifestyles, which is headed by Jessica McWatters and Lexi Sauder, plus the help of others lead and helped put this event together. The money that paid for Meals of Hope came for the Pettisville FFA Alumni, Kiss a Pig Donations, National FFA Foundation, a Mancino’s fundraiser, The Fulton County Fly-In, several businesses, a shirt raffle, and many individuals.