Two people sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Isaiah D. Soloman, 20, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Sept. 4, 2018, he possessed methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed at A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Treatment program; and comply with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He received credit for 134 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Lisa Borton, 31, of Morenci, Mich., previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. On July 12, 2018, she possessed hydrocodone.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; continue treatment with the Dawn Farm Residential Treatment Facility, and complete any aftercare; abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; and seek and maintain employment.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Jacob Ames, 31, no address given, previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and two counts of theft. On Sept. 19, 2018, he possessed a motor vehicle that was stolen. On Sept. 27, 2018, he stole coins out of two vehicles.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison for receiving stolen property, and 180 days in CCNO for each count of theft, the sentences to be served concurrently, for a total of 10 months in prison.

Kimberly Scaffe, 36, no address given, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of theft of drugs. One June 28, 2017, and July 2-3, 2017, she stole Percocet.

She was sentenced to nine months in prison for each count, to be served concurrently, for a total of nine months in prison.