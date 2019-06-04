Pettisville FFA awarded at convention

This year the Pettisville FFA Chapter attended the 91st Ohio State FFA Convention.

The Pettisville FFA members that earned their State FFA Degree were William Fenton, Jessie McWatters and Calvin Nofziger. Earning gold pins this year for their chapter officer books were reporter Elizabeth Beck, secretary Jessie McWatters, and treasurer Mauricea Crouch.

Kayla Wyse, Baden Skates and Jessie McWatters all earned a gold rating in the agriscience fair. Baden and Kayla placed first in their divisions and category. Their research reports will be submitted to National Competition in July.

Madeleine Wixom placed third in Wildlife Proficiency and Kayla Wyse placed first in Ag Science Plant Research. Kayla’s application will advance to National Competition in July. Kayla got runner-up in star agriscience student competition.

The Pettisville FFA Chapter received recognition for being a Gold Medal Chapter and as a Charitable Giving Chapter. John Poulson was recognized as the winner of the 10 nominees for the Golden Owl Award.