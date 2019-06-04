NwOESC board advised on class of ‘30

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board was told at its May 28 meeting that an overhaul is necessary to prepare current kindergartners for the vastly different workforce predicted for their future.

According to Sandy Friess, NwOESC’s Ohio School Boards Association student achievement liaison, a Microsoft report, “Preparing the Class of 2030,” suggests the current system needs to refocus.

”Policymakers and educators are urged to ensure the nation is preparing the class of 2030 and each class after that for the future in a very different way: unprecedented opportunities for collaboration; the progressive automation of lower-skilled jobs; employers’ demands for workers with more well-rounded skills; and students’ desire and expectation to operate with autonomy and choice,” the NwOESC stated.

Friess said the study shows a need for a heightened focus on learners and more student-centric learning. Suggested educational changes include more focus on helping students develop social-emotional skills, a shift to student-centered and personalized learning, and adopting existing and emerging technologies.

NwOESC Superintendent Kerri Gearhart reported the organization has assisted in several administrative searches for area districts that are completed or in process.

She said for the coming year, NwOESC has applied to pilot the new OTES framework, for changes to come into effect statewide in the 2020-21 school year.

OMEC recruiter Betty Pacheco was recently recognized at the National Migrant Education Conference held in New Orleans, La. Pacheco was nominated by OMEC Director Jose Salinas, and was selected from all other nominees for national recognition due to her longstanding and excellent work.

Gearhart said NwOESC business office staff will attend the statewide eFinance User Group meeting, where users share knowledge they have gained about how to best use eFinancePlus.

Jill Gilliland, director of special education, said preschool teachers recently completed the required spring round of ELA assessments for their students. There were 858 students enrolled in preschool for the 2018-19 school year. This number includes students with IEPs and typical peers.

Beth Lewis, Holly Wichman, and Laura Kamp attended a one-day train-the-trainer session called “Understanding and Managing Trauma” May 16 in Pickerington, Ohio. Jessica Soltis and Beth Lewis represented the NWOESC at an Office of Exceptional Children stakeholder meeting on May 14 in Columbus. Feedback included recommending modifications and clarifications on the content and use of special education forms.

On May 13, the NwOESC co-hosted a STEAM showcase attended by area schools and businesses, where they shared STEAM initiatives and collaborative efforts. It was also attended by State Representatives Jim Hoops and Craig Riedel, and John Magill, assistant deputy chancellor of the Department of Higher Education. On May 14, Josh Clark, NwOESC, and Josh Biederstedt, Patrick Henry Schools, shared their experiences on the topic of “When Tragedy Strikes.”

Chad Rex, director of technology, said he and John Mansel-Pleydell, NWOCA’s Instructional Services supervisor, will meet with a leadership group in June to evaluate and collaboratively plan for the coming school year. Rex said the technology department’s current focus is on hardware inventory and the reorganization of the main office’s network rack.

The following donations were accepted: $250 and $100 from Sauder Manufacturing and CK Technologies, respectively, to the STEAM Showcase; $389 and $1,000 from Defiance College and the Defiance Area Foundation, respectively, to the IEC Activity Fund; and an R82 Mustang Yellow Gait Trainer, with an estimated value of $1,935, from Brian and Amy Shaw to the therapy programs.

The board entered into executive session to discuss a public employee. No action was taken.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, June 25, 6:30 p.m., at 205 Nolan Pkwy., Archbold.