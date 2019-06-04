Quadco discusses summer programs

Community integration and summer youth programs dominated the discussion at Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s board meeting May 28.

Shannon Zellers, program manager, and Rachel Lange, Northwest Employment Services manager, spoke on the numerous community integration opportunities experienced by program participants in the past weeks, as well as those upcoming for summer.

Zellers told board members the organization’s various clubs recently visited the Bryan Fire Department, Pampered Pet Bed and Biscuit in Napoleon, Henry County Humane Society, Napoleon Harley Davidson, Jersey Mike’s in Toledo, and Cookies on Demand in Montpelier.

The Garden Club traveled to Menard’s in Defiance to purchase seeds and other items. Despite the wet weather, participants have been planting in decorative pots and raised garden beds. Zellers said the Art Club has been active with a beginners sewing class that includes the basics of sewing machine techniques. The group also honored fallen armed service members by creating Memorial Day crafts.

Lange reported that Quadco will offer two types of summer youth programs this year. The first will involve a three-week career exploration option that focuses on job search skills such as interviewing, resume creation, and soft skills required to secure and maintain employment. The second option will be a work experience format that will begin with one week of job search skills, then focus on four weeks of job site experience. There are two work experience venues scheduled for this summer: the Village of Stryker and a local deer farm. Participants will receive hands-on experience while working under the supervision of a job coach.

Transportation Manager Steven Slattman, reported that Quadco vehicles traveled 31,115 miles in 21 days during the month of April, with no accidents. Slattman also told board members the agency reported no injuries during the month.

Quadco Executive Director Bruce Abell told board members the organization’s Internal Compliance Committee continues to ensure compliance to Medicaid requirements.

“We have a few new documentation changes to implement soon, but we are already set to meet that reporting deadline,” he said.

The annual Quadco summer picnic will be held June 14 at Ruihley Park Pavilion in Archbold. The event will include a barbeque, outdoor and indoor games, and an afternoon dance.

The next regular meeting of the non-profit board will be Tuesday, June 25 in the Stryker facility conference room.