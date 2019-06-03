Genealogical Society plans annual banquet

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, June 11 for the annual banquet.

Dinner prepared by the Delta Barn Restaurant will begin at 6:30 p.m. The menu includes baked steak, champagne chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls, dessert and beverages.

The cost is $15.00 per person and reservations are due by June 5. Reservations can be sent to PO Box 337, Swanton, email trishsebring@yahoo.com, or call 419-822-4959.

Elizabeth (Liz) Plummer, MLIS, MA, will be presenting information about Fulton County resources at the Ohio History Connection. She will be bringing examples of Fulton County items maintained in the archives of the organization.

Plummer is the Outreach Reference Archivist at the Ohio History Connection. It houses the State Archives of Ohio, many local government records, letters and diaries of Ohio’s residents, photographs, books, maps, newspapers, and so much more.

Plummer has written several articles for Ohio Genealogy News. She enjoys helping people with their family history questions.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church. 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church.

Visitors are welcome.