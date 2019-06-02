ODNR, TourismOhio announced Ohio Trails Vision

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and TourismOhio recently announced the release of the Ohio Trails Vision, a document that will serve as a valuable framework for state government to work with communities, land managers, trail advocates and users to advance the trails system in our state.

“Ohio is an amazing state, with thousands of miles of trails for walking, hiking, biking, paddling or horseback riding,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “These trails are part of what makes our state so special. The 2019 Ohio Trails Vision gives us a road map to manage and promote our trails. I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in this project.”

The plan lays out a vision — that Ohio is a leader in providing sustainable trails for all users, offering an extraordinary network of world-class recreation and transportation opportunities linking communities, people and places while stimulating economic and social vitality.

In 2018 research conducted on behalf of TourismOhio, enjoying the outdoors was one of the top five reasons leisure travelers stated for taking an Ohio trip.

Recreational trails are extremely popular in Ohio. Communities across the state are planning and building trails to provide residents with more chances to live healthy, active lifestyles. The strength of the state’s trail system is the diversity of experiences it offers, with systems available for bicyclists, walkers, runners, hikers, paddlers, equestrians, motorized users and more.

ODNR manages the state’s parks, preserves, forests, waterways and wildlife areas, which have more than 1,600 miles of trails for hikers, bikers, walkers and paddlers to traverse. Ohio’s trails network goes well beyond state parks and state nature preserves. From the Ohio to Erie Trail, which spans more than 300 miles from Cincinnati to Cleveland, to the 1,400-mile Buckeye Trail that reaches into every corner of the state, Ohio has an extensive trails network of more than 5,000 trail miles.

To locate a trail near you and to read the Ohio Trails Vision, visit trails.ohiodnr.gov and check Ohio.org for more great outdoors adventures. Go to youtu.be/_w4SK7Likxo to see a short video highlighting the importance of finding Ohio’s nature trails.