FCCC honors longtime staff

Four County Career Center Superintendent Tim Meister presented a plaque to technical supervisor and retiree Bill Jeffrey for 11 years of service during the school’s recent annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards ceremony. Also honored for their continuing service were: 5 years – Denton Blue, Kristen Boyer, Brandon Brywczynski, Krissy Cheslock, Curtis Miller, Connie Nicely, Steve Steingass, and Nola White; 10 years – Kelli Alspaugh and Angela Zetter; 15 years – Mary Jo Beilharz, Tricia Frysinger, and Mary Lillemon, Cook; 20 years – Dean Detmer and Julie Mangas; 30 years – Maria Barnes, and Brenda Watson; 35 years – Steve Hootman, Tony McCord, and Jena Schoonover.

